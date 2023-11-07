The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai launched the Automation System for Energy, Green Economy and Sustainability Management Systems and Processes project, which aims to provide an integrated platform for sustainability data to improve the efficiency of corporate sustainability governance management and reduce its environmental impact, within the framework of the future directions of the UAE government, in promoting the concept of sustainability.

The Authority confirmed that the system for automating energy management systems, green economy and sustainability is an innovative technical platform that aims to improve the efficiency of resource use and reduce excess energy consumption. The platform analyzes data from multiple sources such as electricity, water, cooling and fuel systems. This data helps in understanding energy consumption patterns, which contributes to identifying points of improvement and increasing efficiency.