The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai recently launched a new initiative under the name “App Clips”, to facilitate payment of public parking tariffs for vehicles in the emirate, specifically for holders of “iPhones”, by scanning the smart identification code (QR Code) for this initiative. And it is located on a sticker on the parking machines and indicative signs spread throughout Dubai.

The authority confirmed that the initiative is a qualitative addition to the list of other options for paying parking tariffs, and it saves 30 fils for the vehicle owner if he wants to use the mParking service through SMS. The new initiative will also be an easy alternative to the two options of paying via Nol card, or paying using coins Especially if the balance on the Nol card is insufficient or if coins are not available.





