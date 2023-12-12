The Roads and Transport Authority has launched an initiative that makes it easier for sellers and buyers of vehicle plates to buy and sell these plates and transfer their ownership from the seller to the buyer in a smooth and fast manner through short and simple steps using the digital identity (UAE Pass) for both parties to the transaction.

The Authority confirmed that the launch of this initiative comes to provide a service to the public wishing to buy and sell vehicle plates and transfer ownership of the plate from the seller to the buyer in an official and documented manner, so that both parties sign the sale and purchase agreement document to transfer ownership of the plate number using the digital ID without the need to go to customer happiness centers. This pleases this segment of the Authority’s customers by saving them effort and time.

The process of selling the plate, according to the authority’s responsible source, is that the seller takes the following two steps in advance to complete the transaction successfully: prior agreement between the seller and buyer on the price of the plate and the payment mechanism according to the terms and conditions, and obtaining the buyer’s data (Emirates ID number, his phone number, or Traffic file. After these two steps, the buying and selling process will be documented using the authenticated digital identity, and finally the process of paying the service fees will be completed.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is always keen to continue its digital transformation process in a clear and ambitious manner by utilizing the latest findings of modern technologies with the aim of raising the level of its services provided to the public from various segments of society, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, President. The Executive Council aims to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world, and in alignment with the Authority’s strategic objectives, which include customer happiness and anticipating the future.