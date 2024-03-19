Today, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai launched an innovative initiative in the world of mobility to delight taxi riders in the emirate by installing advanced interactive screens in (4,500) taxi vehicles, in a first phase, providing users with a variety of visual and audio content during the trip, starting with news. All the way to entertainment and marketing offers.

This initiative comes after the success of the pilot phase launched by the Roads and Transport Authority in 2022 with 250 taxi vehicles, in partnership with (Hala) and Binary Media, which specializes in improving customer service. The official launch was announced during a signing ceremony organized at the main building of the Roads and Transport Authority, in the presence of the Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency, Ahmed Bahrozyan, the CEO of Hala, Khaled Nuseibeh, and the co-founder and CEO of Binary Media, Santosh Sarma.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport Corporation, Ahmed Bahrozyan, expressed his great pleasure at launching this initiative, which aims to make taxi pioneers happy and raise their level of satisfaction with transportation services through this private means of transportation, pointing out that Hala was one of the first companies to provide innovative initiatives to provide comfort and luxury to users. All over Dubai.

Bahrozian said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Hala and Binary Media to provide an interactive transportation service that provides carefully selected informational and entertainment content to be presented to taxi users during their trips.”

For his part, Hala CEO Khaled Nuseibeh said: “We are committed to providing the best-in-class transportation service to our users, and our partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority and Binary is the best evidence of this commitment. The installation of these digital screens also confirms our keenness to invest in technology to improve and provide service.” It is unparalleled for users, in line with Dubai’s vision of becoming a leading digital center in the world.”

Nusseibeh added: “All our customers will soon be able to benefit from additional features, allowing them to explore and access local offers and entertainment during their travels. We also express our gratitude to our franchise partners participating with us for their cooperation and support in achieving this great achievement.”

Binary Media's mobile entertainment system provides exclusive services via interactive digital screens, placed in the hands of Hala users so that they can enjoy a share of enjoyment, benefit and entertainment through four distinct services:

– Exploration: This service is a guide for travelers to explore tourist attractions, as it displays famous landmarks and hidden masterpieces in Dubai.

– Multimedia: It offers a carefully selected collection of diverse content, including child-friendly videos, informative talk shows, relaxing videos, and cultural information provided by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

– Games: Provides a variety of entertainment games for fun and entertainment.

– Browsing: Allows users to browse basic Internet sites to get the latest news and information related to transportation.