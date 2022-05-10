The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the launch of a package of services through the corporate automated speaker channel “Mahboob”, including the provision of an inquiry service for road violations, a request to provide a temporary road, and a service to inquire about the status of pre-qualification requests for suppliers.

Mira Ahmed Al Sheikh, Director of the Smart Services Department in the Institutional Technical Support Services sector, said that the authority launched three services aimed at the business sector through the corporate automated speaker channel “Mahboob”, which is the inquiry service for road violations, and the service of requesting the provision of a temporary road, where this service enables the target group. From submitting a request to provide a temporary road to plots of land within the right-of-way in areas where asphalt roads are not available, and the service of querying the status of pre-qualification requests for suppliers in order to inquire about the status of a supplier request to be among the list of approved suppliers with the Roads and Transport Authority.

She added that the aim of providing the aforementioned services is to enable business users to obtain the services they need through the institutional robotic speaker “Mahboub” instead of the business application, stressing that “Mahboub” is able to meet customers’ inquiries related to the authority’s informational, procedural and interactive services, which Reduces pressure on the call center in the authority.

The “Mahboub” corporate chatbot service is available in both Arabic and English on various channels that serve a wide range of speakers of both languages ​​inside and outside the country. Work is currently underway to expand the understanding of the “Maboob” corporate chatbot system to include various colloquial Arabic dialects, including the dialects of the GCC countries. Gulf Cooperation.

It is worth noting that the Smart Services Department, in cooperation with several departments in the RTA, has created the most requested services and provided them to the automated speaker “Mahboob”, which numbered 293 services. The most important of these services are paying public parking fees, renewing vehicle ownership, managing Nol cards, and other procedural services. Which can be implemented directly by users, it has also been rated as the best and largest AI chatbot system in the region.



