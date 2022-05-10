The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the launch of a package of services through the corporate automated speaker channel “Mahboob.” The service package includes the provision of a service to inquire about road violations, a request to provide a temporary road, and inquire about the status of pre-qualification requests for suppliers.

In detail, the Director of the Smart Services Department in the Institutional Technical Support Services Sector, Mira Ahmed Al Sheikh, said that the authority launched three services directed to the business sector through the “Mahboob” institutional automated speaker channel, which is a service to inquire about road violations to inquire about violations related to violations of the conditions and laws of the road sanctuary. And a request to provide a temporary road, where this service enables the target group to submit a request to provide a temporary road to the plots of land within the precincts of the road in areas where asphalt roads are not available, and to inquire about the status of prequalification requests for suppliers in order to inquire about the status of a supplier request to be included in the list of suppliers Approved by the Roads and Transport Authority.

She added that the aim of providing services is to enable business users to obtain the services they need through “Mahboob” instead of a business application, explaining that “Mahboob” is able to meet customers’ inquiries related to the authority’s informational, procedural and interactive services, which reduces pressure on the center. Communication in the authority, and the robotic speaker technology is characterized by continuous learning from previous conversations, which helps to understand the nature of inquiries and respond to them accurately.

The Mahboub service is available in both Arabic and English on various channels that serve a wide range of speakers of both languages ​​inside and outside the country, and work is currently underway to expand the understanding of the institutional automated conversation system “Mahboob” to include various colloquial Arabic dialects, including the dialects of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. .



