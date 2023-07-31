The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the launch of a new version of (nol Pay) with a new look and innovative features for this official payment platform, designed to revolutionize the transportation experience in Dubai for residents, visitors and tourists coming to the emirate from all over the world.

The new version includes 4 new features of the Nol payment application for Nol card users, which are: instant top-up at any time, from anywhere and on all platforms, where users can easily fill the Nol card through the application with its new and innovative features, and the feature of applying for a card Personal Nol with renewal by linking the user’s account in the Roads and Transport Authority with the digital identity account, in addition to facilitating the service of registering the unidentified Nol card by logging in with the digital identity account as well. The application also provides the service of tracking the status of requests and sending notifications in this regard so that the user can easily know the status of their requests.

The process of linking to the digital identity shortened the customers’ time, which was previously wasted in entering their data manually, and the linking process greatly reduced the steps of applying for the service. It also provided the ability to link all customers’ cards and manage them through their personal accounts on the application.

The services available in the payment application enable Nol to be an essential tool for passengers traveling through various modes of transport, travelers in Dubai, as the application works on all devices that have Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and on all digital platforms Android, Apple, and Huawei.

Keeping pace with Dubai’s continued growth and innovation, the Roads and Transport Authority is keen to provide easy transportation solutions that meet the needs of its residents and visitors, which makes the nol Pay payment application an innovative option for customers wishing to enjoy a freer, smoother and more efficient transportation experience throughout the city.

It is worth noting that Nol is a prepaid smart card available in four types: adults, students, senior citizens, and people of determination, and serves all segments of society. The card enables users to pay the fare of various modes of transportation affiliated with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (metro, tram, and buses) in addition to taxis, marine transport, public parking, tourist attractions, and shops with just one touch.