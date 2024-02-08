The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is launching a new bus line, numbered (W20), that operates on weekends, that is, from Friday to Sunday only, specifically between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., with a departure time of every 30 minutes. The line starts from the Stadium Metro Station to Al Mamzar Beach, to contribute to the happiness of bus passengers who go to Al Mamzar Beach.

The authority intends to develop a number of public bus lines by making modifications, with the aim of improving the daily transportation of passengers so that they reach their various destinations in the emirate more smoothly and comfortably. These amendments contribute to facilitating the movement of bus users through several measures by reducing journey times. The development also includes renaming several lines as follows: Line No. (11B) will be renamed to Line (11) to improve user service and facilitate the comfort of bus users. Lines No. (16A) and (16B) will be renamed to Lines No. (16) and (25), so that the line that starts from the Al Rashidiya bus station to Al Awir will become (Line 16), and the line that starts from the Gold Souq bus station to Al Rashidiya will become (Line 16). 25). Amendments will also be made to some line routes, the aim of which is to improve daily mobility for passengers. They are: (Line F62) whose route will be extended to Dubai Festival City and the Al Garhoud area, and (Line C04) whose route will be extended to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and (Line 103) will start. (Line 106) will run directly from the main stations to Global Village without stopping, and (Line E303) will be diverted via Al Ittihad Street to Sharjah, and lines (16A, 16B, and 64A) will be cancelled.

The Public Transport Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority will make improvements to the journey times of (13) bus lines, which are: (5, 7, 62, 81, 110, C04, C09, E306, E307A, F12, F15, F26, SH1) with the aim of ensuring Passengers reach their destinations faster. The Authority confirms its keenness to expand the public bus network, improve its integration with other means of mass transportation, such as the metro, tram, and marine transport, and to develop the connection between these various means to make them the best choice for transportation in the emirate.