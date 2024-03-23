The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai launched a free smart umbrella service at the Al Ghubaiba bus and metro station.

The pilot model of this innovative service was designed to facilitate and encourage walking in Dubai, with the intention of providing a means to protect residents and visitors in a comfortable and sustainable way from the sun and rain.

The service was launched in cooperation with UmbraCity, a Canadian company specializing in smart umbrella sharing services.

Passengers can now borrow these umbrellas for free from one place using their Nol cards.

This service has been specifically designed to support Dubai's goal of developing a 20-minute city, where residents can reach their daily needs within 20 minutes on foot or by bike.

Director of the Transportation Systems Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Khaled Al-Awadhi, said: “By encouraging the use of smart umbrellas, the rental of which is free when using a Nol card, the Roads and Transport Authority and (Umbra City) are contributing to the creation of vibrant and healthy communities.” Comprehensive throughout Dubai.

He added that the new service is currently available on a trial basis at the Al Ghubaiba Metro Station for a period of three months to prove its feasibility. After the trial period, the authority will conduct an evaluation of its success and consider expanding its scope.

For his part, CEO of Umbra City, Amir Antezari, expressed his happiness for the RTA’s participation in providing the innovative umbrella of “Umbra City” in the heart of Dubai, saying: “With this cooperation, we are setting a global standard for smart and sustainable urban living.”

