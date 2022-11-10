The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of four new public bus routes in Dubai, starting from November 18, with the aim of enhancing the internal bus network and integrating with other means of mass transport in the emirate. It will also make improvements to seven other routes.

In detail, the authority stated that on November 18, amendments will be made to seven other lines, including F10: extending the path to Dubai Safari Park, F20 extending the path through the Al-Safa metro station to the north passing through Al-Wasl Street, F30 extending the path to Dubai Studio City, and F32 extending The route is in Mudon area, F50 extends the lane in Dubai Investments Park to pass on Al Khaleej newspaper, F53 extends the lane in Dubai Industrial City and F55 extends the lane until the end of the line ends at the Expo metro station. This line will not serve after the above date at Ibn Battuta Bus Station. He stressed its keenness to expand the public bus network and improve its integration with other means of mass transportation, such as the metro, tram and marine transport, and that the development of connectivity between these various means will make them the best choice for transportation.