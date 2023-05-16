The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will launch three new bus lines, feeding the Dubai Metro stations, next Friday, in a move aimed at strengthening the internal bus network and integrating with other means of mass transportation in the emirate, especially the metro.

The authority stated that it will make improvements to lines on the same date.

She explained that the first line No. (51) operates between Al Khail Gate (Al Quoz Industrial Area) and the Business Bay metro station, with a drip time every (20) minutes at peak times, while the second line (SH1) operates between the Dubai Mall metro station and the real estate Sobha metro station, with a drip time. minutes, while the third line (YM1) operates between the Emirates Exchange Metro Station and Yiwu Market, with a running time of every (60) minutes. The bus route of line No. F47 is being modified so that it becomes the end of the line at the Dubai Investments Park metro station to reduce the length of the journey. Passengers heading to the Dubai Investments Park area must travel via lines F51, F50, F48, and F46. As for Route No. 50, its route will end at the Business Bay Bus Station, to reduce the length of the journey. Passengers heading to Al Khail Gate will have to travel via the new Route No. 51.

The bus route of Route No. C15 will be extended to the Mamzar Beach Park stop, to cover additional residential and service areas, and the route of Route No. E102 will be extended to end its journey at the Al Jafiliya Bus Station, and to connect the service from Downtown Dubai to Abu Dhabi Airport.

The RTA affirmed its keenness to expand the public bus network and improve its integration with other means of mass transportation such as the metro, tram and marine transport, and that the development of connectivity between the various means will make it the best option for transportation in the emirate.