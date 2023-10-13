The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority and Cruise, which specializes in autonomous vehicle technology, have begun supervised testing of this type of Chevrolet Bolt vehicle in the Jumeirah 1 area. This test of the self-driving Cruise technology with a safety driver is the result of the joint efforts made by the Roads and Transport Authority and Cruise Company in light of the successful completion of the data collection and testing phase on closed test tracks.

The Authority achieved an important achievement by issuing the first permit to test autonomous vehicles in Dubai. The permit was officially granted to Cruise Company, with which the Authority concluded a partnership agreement to operate this type of vehicle to provide taxi and electronic reservation services in the future.

GM Cruise will work to verify the safety and performance of its self-driving vehicles in Dubai and the compatibility of the requirements of those vehicles with the digital and physical infrastructure of the target operating area in Jumeirah 1. The team will also work to develop the performance of self-driving technology during tests that demonstrate the maturity of GM Cruise vehicles. Especially during critical traffic conditions in Dubai. During the initial stages of testing autonomous cruise vehicles on Dubai roads, there will be a safety driver behind the wheel.

These tireless efforts are being combined to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to convert 25% of trips in Dubai to self-driving trips by 2030. The Authority confirms its commitment to implementing the highest standards and providing a system Integrated to enable self-driving taxis to operate safely in Dubai in the coming years.