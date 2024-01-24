The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority issued 67,341 permits to practice the profession of passenger transport during the year 2023, with 6,883 permits for school transport drivers, 20,483 permits for limousine drivers, and 30,215 permits for taxi drivers, in addition to 6,813 permits for school transport supervisors. And 2,947 permits for the “Naqel” service, which is concerned with transporting passengers from other emirates to the Emirate of Dubai.

The issuance of permits to practice the profession achieved a growth rate of about 25% in 2023, compared to 2022, and an increase of 69% over 2021.

Sultan Al-Akraf, Director of the Driver Affairs Department at the Public Transport Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “The issuance of 67,341 permits to practice the profession of passenger transportation during the year 2023, including permits for school transportation supervisors, came to meet the demand and the steady growth in services for training, qualifying, and permitting passenger transportation drivers.” By franchise, limousine and school transportation companies.”

He added, “By keeping pace with this growth, we have been able to expand training and qualification operations through cooperation and the accreditation and qualification of new institutes such as the Belhasa Institute, the Emirates Transport Institute, and the Eco-Drive Institute to train and qualify drivers for the passenger transport sector in the emirate to keep pace with the rising growth in requests from passenger transport sector companies in the emirate, and the Authority is fully supervised.” “Direct to train and qualify drivers according to the training course that was prepared and approved in coordination with the relevant authorities, and the education institutes accredited by the Authority are responsible for training and qualifying drivers to work in this vital sector.”

Al-Akraf explained that passenger transport drivers and school transport supervisors are being trained and qualified in various foundational, supplementary and rehabilitation courses, which are internationally accredited and approved by international institutions specialized in urban transport, such as the British Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

The Director of the Drivers Affairs Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority confirmed that the issuance of permits to practice the profession in Dubai has witnessed remarkable growth over the past years, indicating that comparing the numbers and percentages recorded in the sector until the end of 2023, confirms the economic movement witnessed by the emirate, which has consolidated its position as a The global destination for investment and tourism, the Authority always seeks to make its customers happy, whether individuals or institutions, by launching and developing initiatives in various fields that comply with the highest international standards, which enhances the sustainability of the Emirate of Dubai in the passenger transportation sector and its vision of “global leadership in easy transportation.” And sustainable.”