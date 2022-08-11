The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority issued 38,102 permits to use electric scooters, during the first three months of launching its digital platform for issuing the free permit, bringing the daily average of permits issued by the authority to about 423 permits.

The results of launching the digital platform showed that 11,206 (equivalent to 29%) of the permit holders are tourists and visitors to Dubai. These figures confirm the efforts made to implement the directions of the Dubai government, in transforming the Emirate of Dubai into a bike-friendly city, and the authority’s leading role in encouraging residents and visitors to The use of electric scooters as one of the alternative means of transportation, ideal for individual transportation for short trips.

Obtaining the permit requires passing the awareness training course available on the authority’s website, and the age of the trainee should not be less than 16 years.

The training course includes lessons on the technical specifications and standards of the scooter, and the obligations of the users, in addition to the areas in which the use of the scooter is permitted. The course also deals with introducing the signs and traffic signs associated with the scooter.

The authority clarified that users of shared electric scooters and personal electric scooters on designated streets must obtain a permit. Holders of a valid driving license for vehicles, or an international driving license.

The authority called on all individuals to abide by the requirements and regulations when using the electric scooter.