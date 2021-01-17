Finally, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has carried out inspection campaigns on all passenger transport activities in more than 100 areas in the Emirate of Dubai, which resulted in the issuance of 3,303 violations, in the framework of ensuring the extent to which passengers, drivers and means of transport adhere to the requirements in force in the authority to control the work of this sector and access Tags to best practices.

Saeed Al Balushi, Director of the Control Department for Passenger Transport Activities at the Public Transport Authority at the Authority said: “These inspection campaigns were distributed over more than 100 regions in the Emirate of Dubai, resulting in 3,303 violations, most of which were concentrated on public bus users, with 1,549 violations, most of which came from non-payment of tariffs. Taxi drivers committed 1,412 violations, most of which focused on charging more passengers than the authorized ones, while the rental bus violations amounted to 105 violations, the smuggling of passengers amounted to 100 violations, and 96 violations for luxury (limousine) drivers, while the rest of the violations were distributed on the activities of school buses, abra and use of the card loom”. He added: “The implementation of these campaigns comes within strategic plans developed throughout the year to achieve their goals based on ensuring compliance with the laws of mobility, whether related to passenger behavior or drivers’ practices or the availability of required specifications in transportation of all kinds, to ensure the civilized form of the transportation system that the Emirate of Dubai is known for. And in fulfillment of the new organization’s vision of global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility.





