The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai issued 13 violations against marine transport operators, most of which focus on not maintaining the cleanliness and maintenance of the cruise with nine violations, and the rest was distributed on not providing the abras with safety and navigation equipment, not adhering to the berthing and accommodation places in the port, and collecting transport tariffs from passengers While sailing, the environment and passengers are not preserved.

Saeed Al Balushi, Director of the Passenger Transport Activities Supervision Department at the Public Transport Authority at the authority, said that the inspection operations carried out 290 inspections of sea transport transshipment operators in the Khordbi area, targeting the security and safety equipment and precautionary measures stipulated to face the challenges of the Corona virus, and the validity of driving licenses. And other correct and proper ways to use the means of transportation.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

