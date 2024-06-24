The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority signed an agreement with Swaidan Trading Company to trial an environmentally friendly hydrogen bus, to ensure its usability in the climatic and operational conditions in Dubai.

The memorandum was signed by the Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, and the General Manager of the Swaidan Trading Company, Swaidan Al Naboodah.

Bahrozian stressed the importance of testing and experimenting with the first hydrogen bus in the Emirate of Dubai, in cooperation with the Suwaidan Trading Company, which specializes in the field of supplying buses, according to international specifications and standards, as this partnership will contribute to measuring the benefits and performance of the bus, and through it the Authority will seek to obtain driver and customer feedback, to identify areas for improvement. Continuing and providing innovative solutions to enhance bus passenger service in the Emirate of Dubai.

Bahrozian added that the hydrogen bus relies on a fuel cell system from the Chinese company (Zhong Tong), as these buses constitute one of the future sustainable means of transportation, in terms of technology and sustainability, by relying on hydrogen as a fuel source for long-distance transportation purposes, as hydrogen is distinguished by its unique properties, as it It is lightweight, has an energy density three times that of diesel fuel, and does not leave any harmful emissions to the environment.

Bahrozian added that this type of bus will be tested on urban roads in the emirate, in addition to testing the suitability of the hydrogen bus for the climatic conditions in Dubai, as the experiment will include testing the challenges and opportunities associated with the chain of production and supply of hydrogen fuel in the emirate as well, in coordination and cooperation with all partners, especially ENOC, the hydrogen supplier, to ensure that the bus operates sustainably and is fully integrated with Dubai’s environmental mass transport system.