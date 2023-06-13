The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has signed three cooperation agreements with a number of international companies specialized in the field of manufacturing public buses.

The agreements serve the authority’s endeavors towards promoting sustainable transportation in the mass transport sector, and were signed on the sidelines of the authority’s participation in the 64th session of the World Summit of the International Federation of Public Transport “UITP”, in the presence of Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors Mattar Al Tayer.

The three agreements were signed by the Executive Director of the Public Transport Corporation, Ahmed Bahrozyan.

The first agreement, in cooperation with the German company “Daimler Buses”, included testing the first bus of its kind powered by electricity and hydrogen fuel to see the extent of its usability in the climatic conditions of the Emirate of Dubai, while the second agreement with the Swedish company “Volvo” included the launch of the second phase of the trial operation of their electric buses. in Dubai. The third agreement with the Dutch company “VDL” aims to exchange experiences and knowledge in the field of electric buses.

Through the agreements, the authority seeks to strengthen partnerships with the private sector, to develop the management and operation of mass transportation with the latest smart and environmentally friendly technologies, which achieves the authority’s strategy for smooth, safe and sustainable transportation in the Emirate of Dubai.

Bahrozyan said, “The signing of three strategic cooperation agreements with a number of leading global companies in the field of sustainable transport, specifically in the field of manufacturing public buses, documents our continued efforts to transform all means of mass transportation into an environmentally friendly and carbon-free one by 2050.”

He added, “The first agreement aims to test a bus powered by electricity and hydrogen fuel. This experience, which will be launched from Dubai, is the first to prove its effectiveness on the European continent.

Regarding the second agreement, he said that it aims to translate the strategy of transforming Dubai into a more sustainable city in the future, by providing sustainable and environmentally friendly public transportation. As for the partnership with “VDL”, it aims to exchange knowledge and experience in the operations of managing and operating electric buses, and to hold workshops and visits to learn about the best international experiences and practices in electric bus shelter stations.