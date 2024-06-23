In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to expand smart traffic systems to serve the Emirate of Dubai’s directions in becoming the smartest city in the world, and to employ smart technologies and software to facilitate the transportation process in Dubai, The Roads and Transport Authority has begun studying and designing the implementation of the second phase of the project to develop and expand smart traffic systems, with the aim of covering the main roads in the emirate by 100%, and employing the latest technologies and smart software to facilitate the transportation process in Dubai, such as Common Interaction Technology (C-ITS),





It includes expanding advanced technologies in the field of smart traffic systems globally and conducting a benchmark study with leading cities in the field of transportation.

Road network coverage





Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, confirmed that the second phase of the smart traffic systems project contributes to raising the coverage rate of the main road network from 60% currently to 100% in 2026, by increasing the length of the road network covered by the system from 480 kilometers currently to 710 kilometers. kilometers, improving road network management and achieving traffic flow through better monitoring of traffic movement, improving rapid response time to accidents, and providing immediate traffic information to the public about the status of the road network through new variable electronic signs and smart applications, to help distribute traffic to other roads, and increase Efficient traffic management at major event sites, and that the project contributes to improving personal mobility in a manner that coincides with modern and advanced technology and self-driving transportation, through the implementation of an integrated infrastructure for smart traffic systems that meets current and future needs.





Enhancing connectivity and integration





Al Tayer said: The first phase of the project included the addition of 116 traffic surveillance cameras, bringing the total to 311 cameras, with the installation of 100 accident and vehicle census monitoring devices, bringing the total of these devices to 227 devices, as well as the installation of 112 variable electronic panels that provide traffic information to drivers about the condition of the roads. And the installation of 115 devices measuring trip time and speed rates, 17 weather sensing stations, and the implementation of electrical power lines and a fiber optic network with a length of 660 km, bringing the total to 820 km, indicating that the project contributed to improving the monitoring of events by 63%, and improving response time by 63%. 30%, in addition to improving the flow of movement, raising the efficiency of traffic management, reducing travel time by 20% through variable electronic panels, and enhancing connectivity and integration with the authority’s unified control center and with the Dubai Police General Headquarters.





Artificial intelligence techniques





It should be noted that the Roads and Transport Authority manages traffic on the streets of the emirate, through the Dubai Center for Intelligent Traffic Systems in Al Barsha, which is one of the largest and most modern traffic control centers in the world, in terms of employing smart technologies and managing traffic, and the center meets the major expansion. Which is taking place in the Emirate of Dubai, and makes Dubai among the best cities in the world in the field of smart traffic systems, such as Singapore and Seoul.





The center is a vibrant, renewable artery for traffic management in the emirate’s network, and an integrated technological platform, in which artificial intelligence technologies, big data, the Internet of Things, and the latest communications systems are employed, in addition to many traffic monitoring devices, information gathering, and other smart services. The center works through smart traffic systems to monitor and manage the current and future road network in all areas of Dubai. 100% of the traffic signals have been linked to the traffic control system, and the center is equipped with an advanced traffic control system: (iTraffic) enhanced with artificial intelligence techniques, big data analysis tools, and support Make decision. The center contributes to monitoring traffic management, linking all areas of Dubai, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic on the roads, managing accidents, emergencies and events, monitoring the operation of operational systems and reporting malfunctions.