Finally, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai organized the first legal forum to discuss the legislation and laws related to the operation of autonomous air vehicles to transport passengers, in an initial step, aimed at setting the appropriate required frameworks, and developing the laws and rules required to operate this advanced and advanced type of future transportation, which It is an integral part of the plans and strategies for expanding and strengthening the transport sector in the Emirate of Dubai, to occupy a prominent position on the map of the most developed cities in the world.

Director of the Legal Department in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Services Sector, Shehab Boushehab, said that the legislation necessary to regulate the operation of drones has an important and effective role in the process of development and foreseeing the future, and building an integrated legislative system that supports sustainable development plans in Dubai, technological development and the uses of artificial intelligence in the areas of Infrastructure, because Dubai has started a new phase towards a smart city, as it has begun to think about the use of artificial intelligence found in drones.

Boushehab added that the development of appropriate legal legislation for the operation of drones revolves around several aspects, and bears importance, because drones pose a great danger to the air traffic of conventional aircraft, if left without legislation and controls for their operation, and what is the flying environment for drones. What are the conditions for licensing and operating controls, and what are the provisions for liability in this field.

He explained that the forum comes to explore the future of the legislative process for operating autonomous air vehicles to transport passengers, face legal challenges imposed by reality, find solutions, and set the required procedural legal rules. The forum also comes to develop a forward-looking and flexible legislative system that mimics reality and foreseeing the future, by developing legislation that supports the operational process of the air transport service for passengers, and providing a flexible legislative cover for it.

The forum dealt with three main axes, related to drone registration procedures, drone operation controls, and liability for drone damage. The participants in the forum cited two global models, the American and the French, and these two models included the mandatory and compulsory registration of drones before operating them.

The forum also discussed the operational obligations resulting from the use of the drone on the operator (pilot of the aircraft), the observer and crew members, as the case may be. Safety requirements and procedures, security requirements, aircraft operating controls and systems, and others must be adhered to.

It also discussed adherence to safety rules, safety distance and property protection, determining heights and horizontal dimensions, and determining a sufficient safety and security distance to protect individuals, property, civil and military aircraft, installations, buildings and other drones from collision. And the obligation not to deviate from the path in the operations and operational experiments, i.e. the operator, the pilot of the drone and the observer when carrying out operations or operational experiments, the obligation not to leave the airspace.

Compulsory registration procedures

The legal forum discussed the procedures for the compulsory registration of drones in Dubai, according to Article (15) of Law No. (4) of 2020, which states the following: It is prohibited for any person to carry out operations or operational tests of a drone prior to its registration with the Roads Authority And transportation, it is prohibited for any person to use a drone, or to conduct operational experiments with it without clearly bearing the registration numbers or symbols on it, or any other means determined by the authority, to identify it and distinguish it from others, the owner must register the drone before Carrying out operations or operational experiments, or canceling their registration in accordance with the terms and procedures to be determined by a decision issued by the Director General of the Authority in this regard.

According to the law, it is prohibited to use drones in specific places, such as (airports, military areas, and residential areas). Among the conditions for the use of these aircraft: the presence of a supervisor on the aircraft to supervise issues related to privacy (photographing) and the protection of personal data (data), and the danger of flying over residential areas.



