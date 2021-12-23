The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai organized the seventh session of the Open Day for Health, Safety and Environment, under the slogan “Let’s join hands to preserve the environment”, in the presence of a number of experts in the field from inside and outside the authority, including officials and university professors, through visual communication technology to shed more light on ways to develop Innovative sustainable solutions in the environmental field.

The Executive Director of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, Nasser Boushehab, stressed that the concept of sustainability has become embedded in the institutional performance of the Roads and Transport Authority, and is considered the focus of environmental protection, rationalization of energy use and reducing carbon emissions.

Nada Jassim, Director of the Safety and Risk Planning and Regulation Department in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, said that the authority has made continuous efforts towards achieving a sustainable and environmentally friendly mass transit system.



