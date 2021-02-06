The Roads and Transport Authority announced the completion of a project to construct a pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Ras Al Khor Road (Dubai – Hatta) with a length of 475 meters and a width of five meters: (3 meters for bicycles, 2 meters for pedestrians, in addition to the barriers between the paths and on both sides).

The bridge connects the International City with the Al Warqa area and contributes to facilitating the movement of pedestrians between the two sides of Ras Al Khor Street. It also connects the bicycle path coming from Al Khawaneej, Mushrif and Al Warqa area to the International City area and the Chinese Dragon Market.

Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the completion of the project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to make Dubai a bicycle friendly city, by providing appropriate alternatives to encourage residents to practice sports Cycling, as it comes within the framework of the authority’s efforts to develop the quality of life in the city to achieve happiness for the population, the shift towards sustainable transportation and the least polluting environment, as well as the translation of the traffic safety strategy for the emirate of Dubai with “zero deaths”, so that the emirate of Dubai is the safest in the world in the field of Traffic safety in 2021.

370 tons of steel

He added: The new bridge is a metal and concrete structure, and the bridge structure includes 370 tons of structural steel, transported to the site in four different pieces, then a surface layer of reinforced concrete was placed on the roof of the upper bridge, and the total length of the bridge is 475 meters, of which 110 meters are the length of the iron structure The boat is based on three concrete pillars, and the bridge is connected to ascending and descending slopes of about 180 meters in length on both sides, while the width of the bridge is five meters, including three meters for bicycles and two meters for pedestrians, and the floor of the bridge deck is provided with an anti-slip layer, and the bridge is provided with cosmetic lighting Low, continuous iron lists (railings) on both sides of the bridge for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, indicating that the authority had previously completed a cycling path in separate areas in the emirate, such as bicycle paths in the area of ​​Al Warqaa, Mushrif and Al Khawaneej, in addition to establishing two bridges for shared use of bicycles. And pedestrians on Al Khawaneej and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

129 pedestrian bridges

Matar Mohammed Al Tayer explained that the number of pedestrian bridges in Dubai increased from 13 in 2006 to 129 in 2020, and the authority intends to implement 31 pedestrian bridges during the period from 2021 to 2026, bringing the total number of pedestrian bridges to 160, indicating that the authority’s efforts in Improving pedestrian safety has contributed to reducing pedestrian deaths in Dubai by 81% during the period from 2007 to 2020.

It should be noted that the total length of bicycle paths implemented until the end of 2020 amounted to 425 km, and the Roads and Transport Authority intends to increase the length of bicycle paths to 668 km by 2025, and the Authority seeks to implement bicycle paths to connect the most vital areas in the emirate with Wasl stations Various public transportation, and the implementation of bike paths comes as part of the authority’s efforts to make Dubai a bike-friendly city, by providing appropriate alternatives to encourage residents to practice cycling, in fulfillment of Dubai’s vision 2021, which aims to make Dubai the preferred place to live and work, and the preferred destination for visitors. And the most secure.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

