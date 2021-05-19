Dubai (WAM)

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai affirmed its commitment to the optimal application of occupational health and safety standards in all facilities, facilities and project sites affiliated to it and by public transport. This came on the sidelines of the authority’s remote participation in the international workshop held by the International Labor Organization within the activities of the World Day for Occupational Health and Safety. It has more than 1400 health, safety and environmental representatives from different countries of the world.

Nada Jassim, Director of Safety and Risk Planning and Regulation Department in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Authority said: “Participation in such global events and activities comes to enhance the concepts of health and safety in the work environment and to achieve the goals and objectives of the authority in safety and environmental sustainability, in addition to exchanging knowledge and experiences and getting acquainted with the finest Global practices and experiences in the field of environmental health and safety in line with the continuous development of the authority’s services provided to the public from various segments of society ».

She emphasized the authority’s keenness to be the best service government institution in the management of occupational health and safety and to enhance its march in this field, through its commitment to provide protection for its employees and workers from injuries and health risks at work and to provide a safe and healthy work environment.