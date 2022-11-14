The Roads and Transport Authority intends to offer (350) three-way, four- and five-digit numbers for private vehicle plates of the categories: “ABHIJKLMNOPQRSTUV”.

This online auction holds the 69th in its series of electronic auctions of distinctive numbers for vehicle and motorcycle license plates. This auction is topped by the super numbers A 8187 and V 2234.

Registration for this electronic auction begins today, and the auction will start on Monday, November 21, at 8:00 am, and will last only 5 days.

The sale of numbers in this auction will be subject to the application of a value-added tax of 5 percent, and the process of participating in the auction requires that the customer have a traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to that it requires participants to deposit a security check addressed to the authority in the amount of 5,000 dirhams, in addition to 120 dirhams to be paid As a non-refundable subscription fee, in the customer happiness centers Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, Deira.

Electronic auctions are of great importance to a large segment of the public who prefer to participate in them, as they give them the freedom to choose numbers without trouble or waiting, in addition to that this type of auctions contribute to enhancing the electronic services offered by the Roads and Transport Authority during its annual plan aimed at raising the level of The quality of the execution of transactions with the public.