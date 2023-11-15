The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed the completion of public transportation integration work near the Stadium Metro Station, confirming that it will be ready by next year, in order to keep pace with the large population density in that area.

Director of the Business Planning and Development Department at the Public Transport Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Adel Shakri, said: “The most prominent features of these works are changing the locations of the parking lots, doubling the passenger capacity, and expanding the parking lots so that they serve 10 buses per minute.” ».

Shakri added to Emirates Today that the public transportation integration work near the stadium metro serves its strategic location, as the number of bus users in that area exceeds 700,000 passengers per month, and it is planned to complete the transportation integration work in accordance with the new generation of bus stations by 2024. Shakri stressed that the new generation of stations is unique in its innovative design that combines practical interior design with distinction in the exterior appearance, and employing structural elements to serve the architectural design and become an integral part of it.

He said: “The new generation stations for public transportation buses that were completed were designed to meet the requirements of vital areas with high population density, and the current and future operational needs of public transportation bus services. They also took into account responding to the requirements of environmental sustainability, the needs of people of determination, and harmony with the identity of And the shape of the Roads and Transport Authority stations, as the role of the new stations goes beyond the prevailing concept of transporting passengers only, but rather goes beyond it to providing integrated services to passengers, such as commercial and service shops, offices, etc.

Shakri explained that Al Ghubaiba Station consists of six buildings, and is distinguished by its design that combines innovative and effective engineering design solutions with a modern system for providing mass transportation services. The design of the station took into account the requirements of environmental sustainability and the needs of the People of Determination category.

He pointed out that the area of ​​the station is 2,452 square metres, and includes office space of 214 square metres, 506 square meters of customer service space, 875 square meters of commercial shops, and 360 square meters of space for restaurants, while the station includes 50 bus stops and 43 taxi stops. And 60 bicycle parking spaces, pointing out that the number of passengers at the station reached more than two and a half million passengers by the end of 2022.

He said that the Al Jafiliya bus station consists of a ground floor containing customer waiting areas, six bus stops and a multi-storey building for vehicle parking, explaining that the total built-up area of ​​the station is 19 thousand square meters, and the passenger waiting area is 595 square meters, while it includes 503 vehicle parking spaces. And 30 bicycle parking spaces. The number of station users is estimated at about 50,000 passengers per month, with a rate exceeding 600,000 passengers annually, according to last year’s statistics. The station also serves seven bus lines.

Shakri pointed out that the Union Bus Station is distinguished by its modern engineering design, as it includes three buildings, with a total area of ​​2,180 square metres, and includes office space and spaces for serving customers. He explained that the station includes 14 bus stops and 20 bicycle stops, and the number of its users is estimated at about 178. 1,500 passengers per month, at a rate exceeding two million passengers annually. This station also serves seven bus lines, including buses across cities to and from Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

He pointed out that the Etisalat bus station consists of a ground building and a mezzanine, with an area of ​​708 square metres, in addition to containing office space and customer service spaces. The station includes 24 bus stops, 20 bus stops, and 50 bicycle stops, while the number of its users is estimated at 1.7 million passengers annually, at a rate of 144 thousand passengers per month. It also serves seven bus lines.