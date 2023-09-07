Officials from the Public Transport Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai inspected a number of schools in Dubai, with the start of the new school year.

And it conducted field visits to schools in order to determine the commitment of their administrations to the safety and security requirements that must be followed to transport students of different age groups from their homes to their schools and vice versa.

The visits, which coincide with the start of each new academic year, come within the framework of the authority’s keenness to ensure the optimal application of the standards and practices of the school transport sector, and to determine the extent to which operators adhere to the requirements.

The visits are organized based on the analysis of data on schools, which were the least in applying the required requirements and standards during the last academic year, through the use of the smart inspection system.

During the visits, the school buses are checked in terms of the security and safety specifications of the buses, the permits of the drivers and supervisors, their commitment to the tasks assigned to them, and the commitment to the cleanliness of the school buses.

With the start of the new academic year, the Passenger Transportation Activities Control Department at the Public Transport Agency in the Authority begins to implement the required inspection operations, which are part of the ongoing campaigns on this important sector of public transport activities, which deals with different age groups of students whom the Authority is always keen on their movement. Safely and easily.

The school bus inspections come within the framework of pre-established strategic plans to monitor the mechanism of operation of these buses in the emirate, and the extent of their compliance with the legislation and laws regulating their work. The maximum speed of the bus is more than 80 kilometers per hour, and a speed control device must be installed, in compliance with the conditions and specifications approved by the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology.

It is worth noting that the Roads and Transport Authority has set standards, conditions and controls for institutions and companies operating in the field of school transport, including bus specifications, in terms of shape, security and safety standards that must be met in it, and responsibilities related to school administrations, institutions, supervisors, companies operating school buses, bus drivers, students and parents. their affairs.