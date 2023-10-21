The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued its eighth annual sustainability report for 2022, which highlights the authority’s practices in the areas of environment, social and governance (ESG).

The report reviewed the Authority’s achievements in the year 2022, which witnessed the adoption of the new strategic plan for the years 2023-2030, in line with the UAE government vision “We are the Emirates 2031”, the emirate’s government directions, and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. Sustainability was allocated the second strategic goal within the Authority’s new strategy. Which included: “integration and innovative mobility”, “sustainability”, “health, safety and security”, “customer happiness” and “anticipating the future”.

The Authority approved a plan to convert taxi vehicles in Dubai (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies) 100% into environmentally friendly vehicles (hybrid, electric and hydrogen) by 2027. The Authority also implemented 43 energy and green economy initiatives, which contributed to the Authority achieving record abundance in 2022. , amounting to more than 86 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, 50 million liters of fuel, and avoiding emissions of approximately 201 thousand tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. The authority finally completed the first phase of preparing digital maps on the streets of Jumeirah, making Dubai the first city in the world outside the United States to commercially operate the company’s self-driving vehicles.