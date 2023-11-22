Director of the Safety and Risk Planning and Regulation Department in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Nada Jassim, revealed that the Authority has adopted a long-term integrated strategy to reach zero emissions by 2050, which includes increasing the use of electric and hydrogen vehicles and buses in the fleet of public buses, school transport and taxis. And the limousine.

Nada Jassim told Emirates Today that “the strategy was carried out through a standard comparison with the leading authorities in Denmark, New York, the United Kingdom, France and Japan, to learn the lessons learned from their experiences, so that we can summarize the experience until we have the best components in an integrated manner,” pointing out that “The authority’s plan is based on three axes: the first is green mass transportation, the second is infrastructure, and the third is the circular economy.”

She added that “the green mobility axis is based on increasing the use of electric and hydrogen vehicles and buses in the fleet of public buses, school transport, taxis and limousines,” noting that the strategy also depends on the use of clean energy in operating the infrastructure, so that the facilities and buildings of the Roads and Transport Authority operate entirely using clean energy. .

She explained that “the infrastructure axis depends on several aspects. We have existing buildings that will be rehabilitated so that they use energy-saving materials, and will also depend on solar energy, as work has begun on them, and 16 solar cell systems have been installed so far, while it depends on “The requirements for new buildings to be established in the optimal way of using clean energy.”

She stated that “the infrastructure axis also includes lighting smart roads that use energy-efficient lighting, as the new streets will depend on the idea of ​​the buildings themselves,” explaining that “lighting depends on less energy than usual, while the Dubai 2050 Plan clarifies the importance of the energy source being clean, not Relying on fossil fuels only, which reduces emissions.”

Regarding the circular economy axis, she explained that “the Authority is currently working to rehabilitate waste, especially municipal waste, so that it is not sent to landfills by 2030, but is recycled.”

Jassim pointed out that the Dubai Metro is one of the pioneering projects in experimenting with reducing energy consumption, as the authority has obtained LEED certificates for the gold categories for the seven metro stations for Route 2020 from the US Green Building Council, under the “Green Building Council” program. “Leadership Design for Energy and Environment”, which is awarded to the best-in-class buildings, based on the strategies and practices applied in the project.

Nada Jassim:

• Using clean energy to operate the Authority’s buildings.