Today, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) inaugurated a project to develop the axis of Al Khawaneej Street, which consists of a tunnel with a capacity of three lanes in each direction at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and a bridge with a capacity of two lanes in each direction on the intersection of Al Amardi Street with Emirates Road towards Al Awir area.

His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The Al Khawaneej Corridor is one of the most important strategic projects that the Authority has accomplished to strengthen the connecting axes between Dubai and Sharjah by developing vertical roads linking Emirates and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed streets to the Road. The airport, with the aim of accommodating the current and projected growth in traffic in the coming years.

He added that the Al Khawaneej axis contributes to reducing the journey time from Emirates Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from 25 minutes to 9 minutes and reducing the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, “Al Khawaneej Roundabout” from 330 seconds to 45 seconds. And increasing the capacity of the intersection from 8,000 vehicles per hour to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and reducing the waiting time at the intersection of Al-Khawaneej Street with Al-Amardi Street, after converting it from a roundabout to a surface intersection from 120 seconds to 60 seconds. He explained that the project included the implementation of a tunnel on Al Khawaneej Street at its intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, with a length of 680 meters, a capacity of three lanes in each direction, and a surface intersection controlled by light signals to ensure free and safe traffic movement on Al Khawaneej Street, and the development of the roundabout based on The intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Al Amardi Street to become an intersection controlled by traffic lights, and the development of the intersection between Al Amardi Street and Emirates Street, by constructing an overpass over Emirates Road towards Al Awir area, with a length of 201 meters, and a capacity of two lanes in each direction.

He pointed out that work is underway on the implementation of a pedestrian bridge near the Arabian Center on Al Khawaneej Street, as well as the paving of about 23 kilometers of service roads along Al Khawaneej and Al Amradi Streets, and some improvements are being implemented on three intersections on Algeria Street by converting them into intersections controlled by traffic lights, in addition to Project related works such as lighting, rainwater drainage, traffic signage, road planning, and road safety protection works. The implementation of the Al-Khawaneej Street corridor development project follows the completion of the authority and the inauguration of all stages of the Airport Street development project, which included the development of four intersections, namely the Rashidiya intersection, the Airport Street intersection with Nad Al Hamar Street, the Marrakech Street intersection with Airport Street and the Airport Street intersection with Casablanca Street.

The airport road development project contributed to achieving a great flow of traffic, reducing waiting time and solving the problem of congestion resulting from the interference of traffic between vehicles, as it comes after the opening of the Tripoli Street Corridor, which connects Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street and the Emirates, with a length of about 12 km. Its opening contributed to easing congestion and facilitating traffic movement, improving entrances to Al Warqaa and Mirdif areas along Tripoli Street, and raising the level of safety along the axis.