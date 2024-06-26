The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has implemented traffic improvements on three vital streets in the Mankhool area, including modifying the intersection of Kuwait Street and Street 12A, in addition to Street 10C in that area.

This step comes within the Authority’s plan to enhance the infrastructure and road network in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, in a way that serves its population growth, enhances the quality of life for its residents and visitors, and makes it an ideal destination for doing business.

The Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, Hussein Al-Banna, said that the Al-Mankhool area is characterized by dense traffic. For this reason, the Authority was keen to implement a package of improvement works that included modifying the intersection between Kuwait Street and 10C, by reducing the number of free entry and exit lanes (Right in- Right out) from two lanes to one, with the addition of a U-Turn on Street 10C, to raise the level of traffic safety and reduce accidents in the area.

He pointed out that the traffic works included adjusting the location of the U-turn movement on Kuwait Street to increase the “length” of the storage lane, thus increasing the rate of traffic flow, and reducing the delay rate at the intersection of Kuwait Street and 12A Street by 30%, which will reduce the queues and waiting for vehicles at the intersection. . In addition, the traffic interference heading from Street 10C to Street 12A was canceled, and the level of traffic safety on Kuwait Street was raised.

Al-Banna stressed that the implemented improvements contribute to enhancing the smooth flow of movement throughout the Al-Mankhool area and its surroundings, in addition to serving its individual residents, school students and workers, whose number is estimated at 130,000 people.