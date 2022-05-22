The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the start of implementing the elements of flexible mobility in Al Barsha 1 and 2 in the third quarter of this year, and the completion of the project in the third quarter of next year. Nasser, Al Souq Al Kabeer, Hor Al Anz, Abu Hail, and Al Sabkha, and the number of areas in which flexible mobility is being implemented will increase to 29 by the end of 2026.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The expansion of the project to provide elements of flexible mobility is a culmination of the distinguished results shown by the first phase of the project, which was implemented in the Al Qusais First, Al Mankhool and Al Karama areas, where the number of bicycle trips in the Al Qusais area increased. The first, from 1,173 trips in 2020, to 2,346 trips in 2021, an increase of 100%, while the number of trips in the Karama region increased by 23%, and in the Al-Mankhool region by 12%, during the same period, and the percentage of pedestrians’ satisfaction in the three regions The level of development in the infrastructure, the provision of safety elements and flexible mobility was 88%, while the satisfaction rate of cyclists was 87%. He indicated that the authority implemented a number of flexible mobility elements to improve the infrastructure in the three regions, the most important of which are more than 300 elevated pedestrian crossing areas, and nearly 33 kilometers of shared bicycle paths in some areas, and identified nearly 52 kilometers of road lanes shared by means of transportation. Flexible mobility (without motor) with vehicles, and added 2,000 directional and warning panels, in addition to modifying 77,000 square meters of sidewalks, implementing 21 rest areas and seven shaded areas and paths, and providing the requirements of people of determination, stressing that the project contributed to an increase in the total number of bicycle trips. In the Emirate of Dubai during 2021, it reached 36 million trips, compared to about 20 million trips in 2020.

City Connectivity

He added: The flexible mobility plan aims to develop a friendly and integrated infrastructure for all by strengthening the link between development projects, attractions and mass transit stations, using individual means of transportation such as walking, bicycles and (electric scooters), and developing the requirements of the first and last mile, by providing The set of transportation integration elements and requirements such as bicycle paths, pedestrian crossings and rest areas, shaded areas and paths, beautification, vehicle parking, passenger pick-up and drop-off sites, and bicycle parking.

It is worth noting that the Roads and Transport Authority has conducted a comprehensive study to build a structural plan for transportation without vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai, which focused on providing the appropriate infrastructure for relatively long and medium trips to ensure safe and easy transportation for all, and developing a strategy to expand the use of non-traditional means of transportation (without engines). -motorized transport modes, and the study aims to create a friendly infrastructure for residents, provide a qualified environment for people of determination within the right-of-way, enhance connectivity between the components of the city by facilitating mobility between development projects and attractions, develop standards and requirements for the first and last mile, and increase the rate of use Non-traditional means of transportation (without motors) such as walking and cycling, and the development of a manual of transportation integration requirements and standards and its application to all RTA projects.

Transportation Integration

The flexible mobility project includes the development of transportation integration elements, namely the requirements of people of determination, elevated pedestrian crossing areas, means of slowing down speed, defining bicycle paths of various kinds, and bicycle parking lots, in addition to installing directional signs and warning signs, modifications of sidewalks, and lanes shared between Vehicles and non-traditional means of transportation, and the implementation of rest areas that include green areas and places to sit, as well as the implementation of shaded areas and corridors that encourage residents to move around in flexibility, in addition to providing parking for vehicles and sites for the pick-up and disembarkation of passengers.

The selection of the areas in which the flexible mobility project is implemented is based on a number of priorities, including the availability of mass transportation, the presence of a high percentage of its users, the population density in those areas, the quality of land uses (residential, commercial, residential / commercial), and the situation Existing pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure in the area.



