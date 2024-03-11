The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the implementation of a variety of humanitarian and community initiatives under the slogan “Journey of Goodness” on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ramadan initiatives that will be implemented with volunteers from the Authority’s employees, with the participation of volunteers from Keolis, the operator of the Dubai Metro and Tram, aim to enhance volunteer and collective work to implement Ramadan initiatives, activities and events. Various categories will be targeted, including: Authority employees, bus drivers, delivery bike drivers, and truck drivers, in addition to workers and abra riders. Initiatives include:

“Waylat al-Khair”, which is the updated version of the annual initiative “Bus al-Khair”, which was developed among other means of transportation. It is a charitable initiative that includes employees of the Authority and volunteers from various categories who will prepare and distribute 8,000 meals during the holy month, as the meals will be delivered by the bus designated for the initiative. And the lesson.

Bus drivers, delivery bike drivers, truck drivers, and abra riders benefit annually from this initiative.

The Authority will implement the “Iftar Project for the Fasting Person” initiative in cooperation with the Beit Al Khair Association, where 2,000 meals will be distributed daily, and it will also provide a tent to distribute breakfast meals to those who are fasting.

The Authority implements internal initiatives for the Authority’s employees, including: “How do we prepare for Ramadan,” a competition entitled “Who Will Win the Lantern,” through which the winners will receive shopping vouchers, the “Ramadan Bazaar” event, and the “Group Iftar” initiative, which brings together employees with Authority leaders over a meal. the breakfast.