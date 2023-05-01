The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has awarded a contract for the implementation of internal roads and lighting works in Al Qusais Industrial Areas (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5). From 500 cars per hour in both directions, to 1,500 cars per hour in both directions, and reducing travel time by 60%, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to develop and improve the basic infrastructure in residential and industrial areas, to meet the needs of population and urban expansion in the emirate, improve the quality of life, and achieve happiness and well-being for the population.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the implementation of the internal roads project comes within the framework of the Authority’s keenness to develop the basic infrastructure of road and lighting works, and rainwater drainage in residential and industrial areas, indicating that the internal roads project (local and aggregate ) in Al Qusais Industrial Areas, it contributes to linking Al Qusais Industrial Areas, which are served by four main streets, (Amman, Beirut, Aleppo, and Damascus), and improving the entrances and exits, leading to more than 320 workshops, 25 residential buildings, shops, and educational areas. The population density in the region is about 60 thousand people.

He added that the authority is carrying out internal road and lighting works in four residential areas, which are Margham, Lahbab, Al-Lusaili and Hatta, with a length of 37 km, including road works with a length of 21 km, and lighting works with a length of 16 km. The project is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

The internal roads project in the Lehbab region includes paving four kilometers of roads, with infrastructure works that include the construction of a rainwater drainage network, and street lighting works. With a length of two kilometers, the project serves more than 3,000 people living in the area, and the project contributes to improving the connection of the residential area under development with the road network. The length of the roads that will be implemented in the Al-Lusaili area is about seven kilometers, and it also includes the implementation of lighting works for the existing roads in the Seih Al-Salam area near Last Exit and Al-Qudra Lakes, with a length of more than 14 km. The project serves about 2,900 people living in the area, and the project contributes to improving Entrances and exits to the area.

The project includes the construction of roads with a length of two kilometers in the Hatta region, specifically in the areas of Sa’ir, Al Salami and Suhaila, in addition to infrastructure works that include the construction of a rainwater drainage network and street lighting works. And improving the connection of the residential area under development with the road network.