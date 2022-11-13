The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai reported that it has completed the internal roads project in three residential areas (Al Quoz II, Nad Al Sheba II, and Al Barsha III), with a length of 37 km, and started implementing internal roads and street lighting works in four residential areas (Merghem and Lehbab). Al-Lisaili and Hatta), with a length of 37 km, including road works of 21 km, and the addition of 16 km of lighting poles. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said that the implementation of the internal roads project is a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, pledged to develop and improve basic infrastructure in residential areas, to meet the needs of demographic and urban expansion in the emirate, improve the quality of life, and achieve happiness and prosperity for the population.

He added that the completed road works included the implementation of a 16-kilometre road network in Al Quoz II, located between Al Khail and Maidan Streets. The third includes the implementation of roads with a length of six kilometers and 400 meters.

He stressed that the project contributes to facilitating access to the sites located within the newly developed Al Barsha South of the Third area, serving more than 4,500 people in the area, as well as improving the entrances to the area and raising its capacity by about 1,500 vehicles per hour.

He added that the works carried out in the second Nad Al Sheba area included paving 12 km of roads, implementing parallel parking lots, lighting, and linking with the rainwater and sewage network, and the new roads contributed to raising the efficiency of traffic on internal roads.

Al Tayer explained that the authority has started implementing internal road works and street lighting in four residential areas, namely Marghem, Lehbab, Al Lisaili and Hatta.

He pointed out that the authority will implement four kilometers of roads, lighting and a rain drainage network in the Lehbab area, two kilometers of lighting works, seven kilometers of roads in the Al-Lisaili area, and lighting works with a length of more than 14 kilometers.