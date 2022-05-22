The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced the start of the implementation of the flexible mobility elements in Al Barsha 1 and 2 in the third quarter of this year, and the completion of the project in the third quarter of next year, pointing out that the flexible mobility in eight areas (Al Ras, Al Bateen, Al Daghaya, and Eyal Nasser, Al Souq Al Kabeer, Hor Al Anz, Abu Hail, and Al Sabkha), and the number of flexible mobility areas will increase to 29 by the end of 2026.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said that the expansion of the project to provide elements of flexible mobility is a culmination of the distinguished results shown by the first phase of the project, which was implemented in the Al Qusais First, Al Mankhool and Al Karama areas, where the number of bicycle trips in Al Qusais increased from 1,173 A trip in 2020, to 2346 in 2021, an increase of 100%, while the number of trips in Karama increased by 23%, and in Mankhool 12%, and the percentage of pedestrians’ satisfaction in the three regions, with the development of infrastructure, provision of elements of safety and flexible mobility, 88%, while Bicycle rider satisfaction rate is 87%.

He pointed out that the authority has implemented a number of flexible mobility elements to improve the infrastructure in the three regions, the most important of which are more than 300 elevated pedestrian crossing areas, about 33 km of shared bicycle paths in some areas, and about 52 km of road lanes in which transportation means share. Flexible (without motor) with vehicles, adding 2,000 directional and warning panels, modifying 77,000 square meters of sidewalks, implementing 21 rest areas and seven shaded areas and paths, and providing the requirements of people of determination, stressing that the project contributed to an increase in the total number of bicycle trips in Dubai during the year 2021, to 36 million trips, compared to 20 million trips in 2020.

Al Tayer added that the flexible mobility plan aims to develop an integrated and friendly infrastructure for all by strengthening the link between development projects, attractions and mass transit stations, using individual means of transportation such as walking, bicycles and (electric scooters), and developing first and last mile requirements, through Providing a set of transportation integration elements and requirements such as bicycle paths, pedestrian crossings and rest areas, shaded areas and paths, beautification, vehicle parking, passenger pick-up and drop-off sites, and bicycle parking.



