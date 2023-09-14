The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed an agreement with Nakheel, the world’s leading real estate developer, under which the authority will implement direct entrances and exits to the Dubai Islands project from the Bur Dubai side, which is represented by a bridge 1,425 meters long, with a capacity of four lanes in each direction.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Authority by the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mattar Al Tayer, and on behalf of the company by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani.

According to the agreement, a direct entrance and exit will be provided to the Dubai Islands project from the Bur Dubai side, where a bridge will be implemented that will cross Dubai Creek in the area between the Infinity Bridge and the Port Rashid Development Project area, with a length of approximately 1,425 meters, a capacity of four lanes in each direction, and a total capacity. It is estimated at about 16 thousand vehicles per hour in both directions. The bridge rises 15 and a half meters above the surface level of the Dubai Creek waters, and the width of the navigation channel is 75 meters, which allows the passage of various types of ships in the creek. The project includes the implementation of a special path for pedestrians and bicycles on The length of the bridge is on one side, and two elevators will be built on both ends of the bridge dedicated to pedestrian and bicycle movement. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

Mattar Al Tayer said that this is the second contract within the project to provide entrances and exits leading to the Dubai Islands, as the Authority, in cooperation with Nakheel Company, completed in 2020 three bridges leading to the Dubai Islands at the intersection of Al Khaleej and Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Streets, with a length of 1.6 kilometers.

He added: “This project is a major phase within the Shindagha Axis Development Project, which is one of the largest strategic road projects currently being implemented by the Authority. Its total cost is estimated at approximately five billion and 350 million dirhams. It includes the development of 15 intersections with a length of 13 kilometers. Due to its size, it was divided into five. In stages, the axis serves the Deira and Bur Dubai regions, in addition to a number of development projects such as: Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid, and the number of residents served by the project is estimated at one million people.

For his part, Al Shaibani said: “We are working to connect the Dubai Islands, which occupies an exceptional location on the emirate’s waterfront, with a network of bridges and roads that facilitate access to them via land and sea.”