During the second half of 2023, the Roads and Transport Authority organized (5) innovation laboratories at the (Roads and Transport Authority for Mobility Research and Innovation) Center at the University of Birmingham in Dubai. The laboratories included the activities of the Traffic and Roads Corporation, the Rail Corporation, and the Institutional Administrative Support Services Sector, in addition to the Public Transport Corporation and the Institutional Technical Support Services Sector.

Traffic safety and artificial intelligence

Fatima Al Mandoos, Director of the Innovation and Leadership Department in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Authority, said that the innovation laboratories addressed the desired themes and goals according to the role and tasks of each institution.

Al Mandoos added: The Traffic and Roads Agency’s innovation laboratory has highlighted the importance of enhancing traffic safety in the field of motorcycles for delivery services, bicycle and electric scooter users, in addition to enhancing traffic safety for pedestrians.

As for the (Rail Corporation) laboratory, it aimed to create proactive services for users by employing artificial intelligence techniques to sustain assets and enhance operational efficiencies and services. The laboratory also discussed areas of improving metro station services and sustainable transportation by employing modern technologies.

Circular economy

As for the Laboratory (Institutional Administrative Support Services Sector), it focused on the circular economy and the Authority’s efforts and initiatives in recycling paper waste and plastic cards, installing the green charger, which aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and applying the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) system to all Authority buildings and facilities.

The laboratory also showcased the Authority’s experience in extending the life of products and facilitating their repair in the Dubai Metro maintenance system, employing 3D printing in product design, and implementing the initiative to recycle aluminum plate numbers.

Finding solutions

The (Public Transport Corporation) laboratory was an interactive brainstorming session to find solutions to four challenges: adhering to bus schedules, school bus times, collecting fines, and asset management.

The brainstorming session on bus schedules focused on identifying challenges and thinking about solutions, which included time management and scheduling based on occupancy level, accelerating ticket verification, in addition to improving data exchange with partners and improving demand management. As for the topic of school bus times, the session reviewed solutions, including governance, improving scheduling, and developing integration systems between the authority and operators.

As for asset management, a set of solutions were presented, including employing technology to continuously monitor assets through alert notifications, in addition to providing appropriate training to employees in order to ensure the optimal and safe use of safety systems and tools in the workplace.

Nol card development

The Laboratory (Institutional Technical Support Services Sector) reviewed enhancing creativity and developing ideas and solutions for Nol card services, ensuring that Nol becomes a leader in the field of tickets, payment, and digital bank features through financial technology techniques.