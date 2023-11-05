The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority intends to implement 40 air-conditioned rest stops for delivery bike drivers, distributed across a number of vital areas in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of raising the level of traffic safety on the emirate’s roads, enhancing the quality of life, reducing the risk of accidents on the roads, and providing services and amenities for bike drivers. During the period of waiting for new orders, raising their level of happiness, and encouraging them to adhere to traffic laws and regulations.

The exterior design of the rest areas took into account reducing the influence of sunlight inside the rest area, and providing appropriate insulation without obstructing the view. The rest areas include an air-conditioned space for drivers to rest, equipped with snack serving devices, a water dispenser, and an area for charging mobile phones. Each rest area can accommodate 10 people, depending on the region. Care was taken to provide a sufficient number of parking spaces for motorcycles next to the rest area.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said that the Authority attaches utmost importance to traffic safety, and is keen to implement the traffic safety strategy for the Emirate of Dubai, so that Dubai will be the best in the world in the field of traffic safety.

He added: “The implementation of rest stops comes within the framework of the Authority’s keenness to provide the appropriate environment to facilitate the work of delivery bike drivers, especially with the great growth that this sector has witnessed in recent years, to meet the needs of the public for goods,” noting that the Authority has developed an integrated work system for the delivery sector. Requests, to ensure the excellence of services provided to the public, the most important of which is issuing professional certificates for delivery drivers. It also launched, in 2022, the Excellence Award for the delivery service sector, to enhance competitiveness between companies and delivery bike drivers in raising the level of traffic safety, adhering to traffic rules and regulations, and achieving Excellence and quality in providing services to customers.

He explained that determining the locations for implementing rest stops for delivery bike drivers was based on the analysis of operational data, and through studying the areas with the highest demand density, based on coordination with delivery companies. According to this study, a number of rest stops will be implemented in the areas of Arabian Ranches and International City. Business Bay, Al Quoz, Al Karama, Al Satwa, Al Jaddaf, and Mirdif, in addition to various areas of the emirate, indicating that the authority has completed the implementation of two rest houses in the Al Barsha area, and the rest of the rest houses will be implemented in three stages, and it is expected that all rest houses will be completed and operated in July 2024.

The project comes in line with the efforts made by the Authority to regulate and improve the safety of the order delivery sector, which has witnessed remarkable growth over the past years, as the number of companies providing order delivery services by motorcycle in the Emirate of Dubai reached 2,891 companies in the year 2022, recording a growth of 40%, compared to In 2021.