The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has awarded a contract for the implementation of three integrated truck rest areas, in partnership with the private sector, one of which is with the Abu Dhabi National Company «ADNOC», and two with the «integrated» vehicle registration and inspection, to implement and operate three integrated truck rest stations, with an area estimated at 226 thousand square meters, with an estimated capacity of 500 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The three stations provide many services that enhance the safety and well-being of drivers, as they include residential buildings for drivers, maintenance workshops, restaurants, administrative buildings, prayer rooms, driver training centers, clinics and pharmacies, exchange centers, a laundry, and other support services and facilities related to safety. and the welfare of truck and heavy vehicle drivers.

The three stations are located in vital areas, strategic streets and logistical cities, which attract a large number of trucks on a daily basis, and international standards will be applied to provide safety requirements for the entrances and exits of these stations.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the agreement was concluded between the “Authority” and the (ADNOC) and (Integrated) companies, to implement and operate the three integrated rest stops for trucks and heavy vehicles, aiming to enhance the safety and well-being of drivers by providing means Convenience and services that they may need in their daily lives.

He stated that the establishment of these rest stops contributes greatly to solving the problem of truck parking on main roads and residential areas, and to meet the increasing demand for truck stops, and that the number of truck trips in Dubai exceeds 300 thousand trips per day, transporting about 1.5 million tons of goods per day.