The Roads and Transport Authority announced the implementation of 19 truck stops and rest areas distributed on a number of vital streets in the Emirate of Dubai, in partnership with the private sector, including three integrated truck rest stations, one of which is with the Abu Dhabi National Company “ADNOC”, and two with the “Integrated” Vehicle Registration and Inspection Company. Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Street, Dubai-Al Ain Street, Jebel Ali Street-Lehbab, and Al Awir Street. The total area of ​​the 19 stations and rest houses is estimated at more than 300,000 square meters, and their capacity is estimated at more than 1,000 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The three integrated stations provide many services that enhance the safety and well-being of drivers, as they include fuel filling stations (diesel), residential motels (motels) for drivers to rest in, maintenance workshops, restaurants, administrative buildings, prayer rooms, truck maintenance workshops, training centers for drivers, clinics, pharmacies, exchange centers, laundry and other support services and facilities related to the safety and well-being of truck drivers and heavy vehicles, while truck rest houses include service facilities, prayer rooms, and Fuel filling stations (diesel), restaurants, truck maintenance workshops, and driver’s rest areas.

The total area of ​​the three integrated stations is estimated at about 226,000 square meters, and their capacity ranges between 120 and 200 trucks and heavy vehicles. The station, which is implemented by the “integrated” vehicle registration and inspection station, is located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near the Jebel Ali area and Al Maktoum Airport. Near the Emirates Road, next to the Al Tayyi Racecourse, with an area of ​​more than 76,000 square meters and a capacity of approximately 150 vehicles. The third station, which is also being implemented by “Integrated” is located near the entrance to Dubai Industrial City (DIC), with an area of ​​about 51,000 square meters and a capacity of approximately 120 trucks and heavy vehicles.

On the other hand, the area of ​​each truck rest area ranges from 5,000 to 10,000 square meters, and the capacity of each rest area ranges between 30 and 40 trucks and heavy vehicles.

Drivers welfare

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed his happiness with the partnership between the public and private sectors and the development of projects between them and the increase in the participation of the private sector in the implementation of infrastructure projects and services.

traffic Safety

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, confirmed that the establishment of truck stops and rest houses greatly contributes to enhancing traffic safety, reducing the accident rate resulting from truck traffic by 50%, improving traffic flow during truck ban times, spreading traffic awareness for truck drivers about traffic rules, solving the problem of truck parking on main roads and residential areas, and contributes to providing amenities for truck drivers, especially during periods of truck ban on some roads, as well as meeting the increasing demand for truck parking, especially in light of the large increase in truck parking. The number of truck trips in Dubai, which exceeds 300,000 trips per day, transporting nearly 1.5 million tons of goods daily.

His Excellency added: The project aims to provide opportunities for investors to participate in development projects and increase investments in various fields on the other hand. The project also contributes to improving the quality of public services, transferring knowledge, experience and innovation from the private sector to the public sector, in addition to training and qualifying employees of government agencies to manage and follow up such type of long-term projects according to the build-operate-transfer model.

His Excellency explained that selecting and defining the appropriate sites for the construction of integrated rest stops for trucks and heavy vehicles are subject to standards and technical studies to maximize the benefit from these stops and serve the land transport sector.

Field surveys

Al Tayer stressed that the Roads and Transport Authority gives the land transport sector a high priority due to its great role in the development of economic and commercial movement, indicating that the authority carried out a comprehensive study of truck movement in Dubai, which included field surveys, interviews and workshops with the concerned departments and companies. The movement of trucks and goods in the Emirate of Dubai.