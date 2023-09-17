The Roads and Transport Authority announced the completion of 90% of the project to implement bicycle paths in the Al Khawaneej and Mushrif regions, with a length of seven kilometers, linking with the existing paths in the two regions, which are 32 kilometers long, thus bringing the length of the paths in the two regions to 39 kilometres.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, by providing appropriate alternatives to encourage residents to exercise. The sport of cycling, in order to achieve the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to make Dubai the best city for living in the world. It also comes within the framework of a comprehensive plan developed by the Authority to provide special running and cycling paths covering all regions of the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of encouraging residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities to advance their progress. The level of quality of life in the emirate, as well as the authority’s keenness to enhance the connectivity between existing bicycle paths in residential areas, and connectivity with attractions in the region.

Two new tracks

He added: The first path for bicycles starts from the Qur’anic Park on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, until its intersection with Al Khawaneej Street, and crosses the street through the combined pedestrian and bicycle bridge located on Al Khawaneej Street, in order to connect with the existing bicycle path in the Al Khawaneej area. Pointing out that the second lane for bicycles starts from Mushrif Park near the Crocodile Park, and extends to its intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and from there it heads north along the street until its intersection with Al Khawaneej Street, and crosses the street through the pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road to reach the bicycle path in the Al Khawaneej area. Thus, the total length of the two new paths and the previous paths in the Al Khawaneej and Mushrif area is approximately 39 km.

His Excellency the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors explained that the bicycle path in the Al Khawaneej and Mushrif areas is part of a comprehensive plan to develop bicycle paths and aims to connect various vital areas in the emirate, as the bicycle path plan includes increasing the total length of the bicycle path network in Dubai from 544 kilometers currently, to 819 kilometers in 2026, where coastal areas such as the Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Marina areas will be connected to external paths in the Al Qudra, Saih Al Salam and Nad Al Sheba areas, passing through the Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba areas.

The best standards and specifications

He added: In designing and implementing bicycle paths and setting speeds on them, consideration was given to applying the best international standards, specifications and technical guides, in accordance with the nature of the region and the classification of paths. These paths contributed to encouraging residents and visitors to practice cycling and use them as one of the alternative and sustainable means of transportation. To achieve the strategy of first and last mile trips.

Bicycle speed

The Roads and Transport Authority has set bicycle speeds in the emirate at 30 km/h on paths designated for amateurs and paths shared with vehicles on safe roads, and 20 km/h on paths designated or shared with pedestrians within urban areas of the city, and at unspecified speeds on training tracks. As part of the Roads and Transport Authority’s concern for the safety of pedestrians and bicycle users.