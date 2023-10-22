The Roads and Transport Authority announced the completion of 72% of the work of the project to implement internal roads and lighting works for existing streets, in four residential areas, namely Margham, Lahbab, Al Lisaili and Hatta, with a total length of 38 km, including road works with a length of 19 km, and works to add lighting poles to existing streets with a length of 19 km. Kilometers. His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The implementation of the internal roads project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has decided to develop and improve the basic infrastructure in residential areas, to meet the needs of population and urban expansion in the emirate, improve the quality of life, and achieve happiness and well-being for the population. It also comes within the framework of the Roads and Transport Authority’s keenness to develop the infrastructure. Basic infrastructure, including road works, lighting, and rainwater drainage in residential areas.” He added: “The internal roads project in the Margham area includes the implementation of 5-kilometre-long roads in the area located on Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai, where roads will be paved in the area along with infrastructure works that include establishing a rainwater drainage network. And street lighting works, and the project serves more than 1,100 people living in that area.” He explained that the internal roads project in the Lahbab area includes paving five kilometers of roads, with infrastructure works that include establishing a rainwater drainage network and street lighting works. It also includes implementing lighting works for existing roads in the Lahbab area on Dubai-Hatta Road next to the Lahbab Race Track. The camel is two kilometers long. The project serves more than 3,000 people living in that area, and the project contributes to improving the connection of the residential area under development with the road network. His Excellency the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority indicated that the internal roads that will be implemented in the Al Lisaili area are approximately seven kilometers long, and the project also includes implementing lighting works for the existing roads in the Saih Al Salam area near Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes, with a length of more than 14 kilometers. The project serves approximately 2,900 people residing in that area, and the project contributes to improving the entrances and exits of the area. The project includes the implementation of two-kilometre-long roads in the Hatta region, specifically in the areas of Suair, Al-Salami, and Suhaila, in addition to infrastructure works that include the establishment of a rainwater drainage network, and construction works. Street lighting. The project serves about 6,000 people living in those areas. The project contributes to improving entrances and exits, and improving the connection of the residential area under development with the road network. It should be noted that the Roads and Transport Authority recently completed the implementation of internal roads in three residential areas: Al Quoz Second, Nad Al Sheba Second, and Al Barsha South Third, with a total length of 37 kilometers, and the population of the three areas is estimated at more than 12 thousand people.