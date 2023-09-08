On the occasion of the 14th anniversary of its launch, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed that it has carried out more than 16.8 million specialized maintenance hours for the “Dubai Metro” since it started operating on the ninth of September 2009, as it included metro vehicles, railways, and tunnel maintenance. Metro, registered with the highest international safety standards, and operational efficiency in adhering to the accuracy of trip times, which amounted to 99.7%.

The authority stated that the Dubai Metro has covered a distance of one million and five hundred thousand kilometers since its inauguration, as during the past fourteen years the sustainability of its operations has been maintained, during which the maintenance teams covered a distance of 30 thousand kilometers on foot as part of the inspection tours. In addition to the use of mobile applications and systems to manage maintenance work to ensure accuracy and efficiency, in line with the authority’s paperless strategy.

Specialized management

The authority confirmed that it was keen to adhere to the maintenance of the metro system from the outset, by applying the highest standards of maintenance used globally, under the supervision of competencies with international expertise working to maintain the metro infrastructure, trains, stations and its systems, and that over the past 14 years, the authority has worked on Sustaining metro assets and employing modern technologies to raise the efficiency of maintenance operations and thus provide a unique and smooth experience for its users.

National competencies in the maintenance of trains

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai gives priority to qualifying and training national technical and engineering competencies in the field of train maintenance by employing newly graduated engineers and qualifying them through training, field work, factory visits, and attending workshops and international conferences specialized in the field of train maintenance with their specialization in the fields of: railways, systems Trains, electrical systems and infrastructure for the Dubai Metro.

maintenance programs

Two types of preventive maintenance programs and works are being implemented for the Dubai Metro, namely light maintenance, which is carried out every (14) days on a quarterly basis, and the second type is comprehensive maintenance, which is inspection and maintenance of trains according to the number of kilometers traveled, which is carried out periodically for every 750,000 km. kilometers traveled per train.

The maintenance and renewal time for each train takes 15 days, and to achieve this goal, nearly one million man-hours have been allocated to the renovation of 79 trains with extreme precision, in order to maintain their good performance. The maintenance work is carried out by a specialized technical team consisting of 70 employees, who work throughout the day, as the comprehensive maintenance is carried out in a workshop equipped with the necessary equipment to carry it out in the Al Qusais garage, noting that the train fleet in the Dubai Metro consists of 129 trains, including 50 modern trains. And 79 of the first batch of trains that have recently completed maintenance work.

The Dubai Metro trains have covered a distance of one million five hundred thousand kilometers so far, and the second round of maintenance work, which is considered the highest level of maintenance, includes inspection and maintenance of all 14 train systems, including, for example: metro car systems, gear unit, traction motor , brake system, train door system, pneumatic valves and air conditioning systems.

Rail sharpening

Maintenance teams have carried out railway sharpening work at a total length of 800 km since the opening of the metro, as the world’s most modern railway maintenance device is used, which automatically sharpens railway rails to maintain the best alignment between rails and train wheels to prevent the risk of rails breaking and prolonging the life of the train infrastructure. In addition to the use of highly advanced machines and laser technologies to scan railway sections with high accuracy, and to determine the appropriate maintenance system, which ensures smooth movement of trains. Thus, the authority achieves the complete transformation to the advanced preventive maintenance system, which ensures the achievement of one of the main strategic objectives of the authority in terms of asset sustainability.

innovation

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai uses the latest technologies in the maintenance operations of the Dubai Metro, as it began using drones in the work of examining and inspecting the Dubai Metro tunnels on the red and green lines, which are approximately 14 kilometers long, to ensure the condition of the assets and the possibility of inspecting them. Accurately and quickly, with several cameras to monitor the state of the tunnels using high-resolution techniques.

The walls of train tunnels are also monitored using infrared technology, with the aim of providing immediate reports on the status of assets and maintenance work, which is a technology related to the authority’s maintenance management system. The use of visual response technology (SightCall) for the first-line response teams, which is a technology that allows the application of augmented reality on mobile devices, as the first-line response teams can obtain direct and quick remote information, and provide a quick solution to faults, especially for complex systems, and visual response technology is also considered has been a major driver of performance improvement since its implementation, and has resulted in a significant reduction in response time.

Security and safety

Security and safety standards are among the most important priorities of the authority, as the metro network has been provided with more than 10,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, to monitor all train facilities to ensure the safety of passengers, and maintenance is carried out throughout the year for more than 2000 information screens with great care, with the aim of Ensure that it operates to the fullest extent to assist passengers on all their journeys.

Unique design

The Dubai Metro is the backbone of the transportation system that connects the various vital areas in the emirate, and provides easy and safe transportation for passengers. The Dubai Metro is also a qualitative addition to the prominent landmarks and achievements of the Emirate of Dubai, as it used the latest technology in the field of train industry. It is a comprehensive transportation system, designed to serve the public, and includes 900 automatic toll gates, 548 escalators, 273 elevators, 96 electric walkways, and air-conditioned pedestrian bridges, which contribute to providing a smooth and easy transportation experience for the passenger.