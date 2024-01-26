The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the extension of the registration period and receiving applications to participate in the 13th Dubai Sustainable Transport Award until next March 15, with the aim of providing the opportunity for the largest possible number of governmental and semi-governmental bodies and institutions and private companies from within the country and from the Middle East and North Africa region, to register. Participation in award categories.

The extension of the registration period and receipt of applications comes in order to provide sufficient time for those wishing to participate, in addition to expanding the scope of participation in both: the initiatives category and the research and development category, to include the Middle East and North Africa region, which confirms the Authority’s efforts to support the vision of the Emirate of Dubai in Anticipating the future of sustainable transportation by adopting the best international practices and standards, and keeping pace with the latest environmentally friendly technologies and innovations.

Participation requests will continue to be received from governmental and semi-governmental bodies and institutions, private companies in the business community, in addition to schools, universities, and various public benefit associations in the region.

The award's judging committee will conduct the required evaluation of the entries, and the winners of the award in all its categories will be announced in the second quarter of this year.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Dubai Sustainable Transport Award at the Roads and Transport Authority restructured the award categories and prizes in the 13th session, which are as follows:

– Initiatives Category: Five awards fall under this category: the Outstanding Sustainable Transport Award, the Initiatives Award in Mobility Management, the Initiatives Award in Transportation Safety, the Initiatives Award in Environmental Preservation, and the Initiatives Award Related to People of Determination, and it is possible to participate in this category from the East region. Middle and North Africa.

– Research and Development category. Two awards fall under this category: the Best Research/Student Project Award, and the Best Research/Academic Project Award.

The Middle East and North Africa region can participate in this category.

– Special Honors Category: Three awards fall under this category: the Best Consultant Award with the Authority in the field of sustainability, the Best Contractor Award with the Authority in the field of Sustainability, and the Best Partner Award with the Authority in the field of Sustainability. Participation in this category is limited to participants from within the country. The UAE.

The Dubai Sustainable Transport Award is a practical implementation of the Authority’s strategy that seeks to enhance work with its vision of global leadership in easy and sustainable transportation, in line with the development taking place in the emirate in the commercial, economic, tourism, real estate, and other vital sectors.