The Roads and Transport Authority, in coordination with the Dubai Police General Command, decided to add four new main road axes at the end of this year as part of the geographical expansion of the joint Traffic Incident Management Unit project, bringing the number from 13 to 17 axes and streets, and bringing the total lengths of roads covered by the Traffic Incident Management Unit to 951. kilometers in both directions.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the joint traffic accident management unit project between the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police provides a distinguished service to road users by dealing with broken down vehicles, rapid intervention to manage traffic accident sites, and restoring traffic to normal. Natural, implementing temporary traffic diversions at accident sites and in the surrounding road network, assisting road users, and providing traffic support during events, explaining that a number of locations have been identified to station rapid intervention vehicles on highways and vital roads, to ensure their quick arrival to the accident site, according to a response target. It is 10 minutes, and an evacuation target of 15 minutes.

Al Tayer explained that the project, which is being implemented by the authority in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Headquarters, and in coordination with the Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Traffic Prosecution, the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, has contributed to improving traffic safety levels in the axes that were subject to the project in 2023 compared to 2023. In 2022, traffic accidents resulting in injuries and deaths decreased by 6.5%, while deaths decreased by 5% at the emirate level. The project is also one of the most important initiatives that contributed to supporting the integrated road and transportation system in the emirate to improve the average trip time to 10.2 minutes. According to the TomTom Index (the average time required to travel a distance of 10 kilometers in the Central Business District (CBD), the traffic accident management service has also contributed to achieving many benefits for road users in the Emirate of Dubai, preserving their safety and saving their time by reducing the negative impact on travel time. resulting from traffic accidents.

For his part, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the expansion of traffic accident management in Dubai comes as an extension of the strategic partnership between the two sides, which is based on establishing an integrated work system that supports the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai, since the beginning of the project’s launch in 2018. Within the first phase, Dubai Police investigated serious accidents, injury accidents, and traffic violations, provided judicial support to the accident unit, monitored traffic cameras, and rescue operations in injury accidents, etc., and carried out comprehensive studies for managing traffic accidents in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to preparing a guide to develop a mechanism. Dealing with these incidents. The results of the project in the first and second phase showed outstanding results that contributed to the speed of the security response and the reduction of traffic congestion based on studies. The results also showed a contribution to reducing the time of evacuation of minor accidents by 35%, and reducing congestion and associated costs by 25%. In addition to reducing the incidence of secondary accidents.”

His Excellency pointed out that, in integration with the Traffic Accident Management Project, the relationship of cooperation and partnership with Emirates Auctions contributed to enhancing the common goals towards the smooth flow of traffic and the removal of vehicles damaged by accidents, noting the achievement of fruitful results in this aspect over the past two years, which resulted in Removal of 15,538 vehicles from the roads, including 7,316 vehicles in the year 2022, compared to 8,222 vehicles in the year 2023, in addition to the number of breakdown reports reaching 86,624 reports, including 40,925 reports in the year 2022 compared to 45. 1,699 reports last year.

He pointed out that the number of serious accidents reached 7,435 serious accidents, including 3,068 accidents in the year 2022, and 4,367 accidents in the year 2023, while the number of reports of minor accidents reached 177,134 minor accidents, with 83,131 accidents in the year 2023. The year 2022 compared to 94 thousand and 3 minor accidents in the year 2023.

Al Marri said that the role played by Dubai Police is based on establishing an integrated work system that supports the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai, and it also comes as a continuation of the executive plan for the traffic safety strategy, which is consistent with the Dubai Strategic Plan and the traffic safety plan approved at the emirate level, in order to achieve the strategic goal of the Emirate of Dubai because It will be a safe and stable city in which the basics of development are firmly established by preserving lives and property.