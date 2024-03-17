The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, in coordination with the Dubai Police General Command, decided to add four new main road axes at the end of this year, as part of the geographical expansion of the joint Traffic Incident Management Unit project, bringing the number from 13 to 17 axes and streets, bringing the total lengths of roads The Traffic Incident Management Unit covers 951 kilometers in both directions.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said that the joint traffic accident management unit project between the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police provides a distinguished service to road users, by dealing with broken down vehicles and rapid intervention to manage traffic accident sites. And return traffic to normal.

Al Tayer explained that the project contributed to improving traffic safety levels in the axes that were subject to it in 2023, compared to 2022, as traffic accidents resulting in injuries and deaths decreased by 6.5%, while deaths decreased by 5% at the emirate level.

For his part, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said that the expansion of traffic accident management in Dubai comes as an extension of the strategic partnership between the two sides, which is based on establishing an integrated work system that supports the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai. “Since the beginning of the project’s launch in 2018, within In the first phase, Dubai Police investigated serious accidents, injury accidents, and traffic violations, provided judicial support to the accident unit, monitored traffic cameras, and rescue operations in injury accidents, etc., and carried out comprehensive studies to manage traffic accidents in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to preparing a guide to develop the handling mechanism. With those incidents. In the first and second phases, the project showed outstanding results that contributed to the speed of the security response and the reduction of traffic congestion, based on studies. The results also showed a decrease in the time of evacuation of minor accidents by 35%, and a decrease in congestion and associated costs by 25%, in addition to reducing the rate of Secondary accidents occur.

Mattar Al Tayer:

• The project contributed to reducing traffic accidents resulting in injuries and deaths by 6.5%.

Abdullah Al-Marri:

• Establishing an integrated work system that supports the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai.