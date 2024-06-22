The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority Customers Council organized a session in the presence of the owners and operators of heritage abras, to discuss opportunities for development and innovation in the maritime transport sector, by listening to their opinions, proposals and future aspirations.

The Dubai Roads Customer Council seeks – through its periodic sessions – to enhance the authority’s leadership and excellence in providing services, in order to achieve its strategic goal of “customer happiness.”

Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Dubai Roads Customers Council, Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, stressed the Authority’s keenness to review the progress of the work of the owners and operators of the heritage abras, and to share with them the most important development initiatives and projects in the maritime transport sector, which support the progress of their work.

He praised the efforts of the abra operators in providing a distinguished transportation service for residents and tourists, and highlighting the civilized face of the Emirate of Dubai.