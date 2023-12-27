The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has succeeded in raising the efficiency of operational operations, accelerating the average response time during emergencies, and improving the satisfaction of Dubai Metro users by launching a project to enhance communication and coordination between the two operations control and maintenance control centers by accelerating the average response time during emergencies.

The Director of the Train Operations Department at the Authority’s Rail Corporation, Hassan Mohammed Al-Mutawa, said, “The Authority has completed its project to enhance communication between the operations and maintenance control centers with the aim of accelerating the response when services, assets or systems are affected, with the aim of improving services for passengers.”

He added, “Since its recent launch, the project has contributed to facilitating the process of communication and coordination between the operations control center and the maintenance control center in accelerating the completion of repair work, which allowed employees and technicians to coordinate in repairing services faster.”

Al-Mutawa confirmed that the project was implemented through multiple phases, the first of which included studying and testing the response strategy for repairing faults, in addition to a pilot phase during which comprehensive exercises were conducted over a period of four weeks to ensure the success of the project. A plan was prepared for weekly experimental exercises, through which more than 20 mock exercises were successfully carried out, resulting in valuable data results that can be used in future improvement projects for Dubai Metro services.

Al Mutawa pointed to the authority’s efforts to raise the levels of its work in the field of sustainability and share experiences and periodic reports with strategic partners, with the aim of enhancing joint responsibility and providing the best services to Dubai Metro users.

He stressed the Railways Corporation’s commitment to achieving the Authority’s vision of reaching “global leadership in easy and sustainable transportation,” and ensuring the continuity of providing its services normally.

He said that the initiative enhances cooperation between control centers to improve operational efficiency and provide a safe and comfortable transportation experience for Dubai Metro users, to achieve the emirate’s vision regarding customer happiness and satisfaction as a global leader in smart city initiatives, thanks to its efforts in providing world-class services to its residents and visitors.

For his part, Wallace Wetherell, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, which is responsible for operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro and operating the Dubai Tram, expressed his belief in the importance of effective communication and coordination to provide metro transportation service.

He added that the Authority and the company continue their commitment to enhancing response time to breakdowns, improving accident management and providing exceptional transportation services through continuous cooperation in order to provide a safe and comfortable transportation network that contributes to the happiness and well-being of passengers.