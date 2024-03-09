Due to the presence of water puddles on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai decided to divert traffic heading to Sharjah.
The authority said via the “X” platform that the traffic movement from the Emirate of Dubai to the Emirate of Sharjah will be diverted to Tripoli Street and from there to Emirates Road.
