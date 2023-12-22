The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai organized the fourth legal forum under the title “Legal Framework for Smart Transportation” to discuss legislation and laws related to smart transportation and artificial intelligence, and its use through applications that work in the field of transportation and communications.

Executive Director of the Legal Affairs Department in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, Shehab Hamad Bushahab, said that the forum highlighted the importance of anticipating the future of smart transportation and providing it through smart applications and electronic platforms and developing a flexible legislative system that suits the current situation and anticipates the future, through the development of supporting legislation. For the operational process of smart transportation and providing the necessary legal framework.

He added that the forum addressed topics on the importance of smart transportation through smart applications in the country, smart transportation in legislation, civil liability arising from smart transportation and the legal impact on the development and sustainability of smart transportation.

Forum participants spoke about the optimal use of road and traffic data in order to improve the capacity of the road network and make it safer, maintain the continuity of intelligent transportation systems services for traffic management, and sustain and develop intelligent transportation systems applications for road safety and security, in addition to using smart technologies for connectivity. Between the autonomous vehicle and transportation infrastructure.

The conference addressed the issue of protecting personal data and securing the use of government agencies’ information, as the use of that information in smart transportation technologies leads to others knowing it and using it illegally, which requires that smart transportation technologies be protected.

The recommendations of the forum’s discussion sessions included harmonizing services with smart transportation technologies via electronic media and smart applications in order to develop the transport and communications system, and working to update legislation to regulate procedures and legal requirements for smart transportation via electronic media and smart applications through updating policies, mechanisms and procedures to keep pace with modern and contemporary technologies in Public transportation service in the emirate, the importance of developing a strategy for the optimal use of road and traffic data, the continuity of intelligent transportation systems services for traffic management, developing strategies regarding the use of smart transportation applications for road safety and security, and linking the smart vehicle and transportation infrastructure within a legal framework.